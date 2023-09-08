Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts gets rave reviews: Critics call it ‘instant classic’

Olivia Rodrigo's second album, Guts, has got rave reviews from critics, who have praised her songwriting, vocals, and vulnerability. Before the album's debut, two singles were unveiled. Now, after the unveiling of the full album, the verdict of critics is clear: it’s superb.

Here are some of the reviews:

Rolling Stone called it "another instant classic, with her most ambitious, intimate, and messy songs yet."

The Guardian gave the album 4 out of 5 stars, saying it is "sharp enough to appeal beyond its obvious constituency, reaching people for whom the phrase witheringly deployed in closer Teenage Dream – “great for my age” – has slightly different resonances than it does for Rodrigo. But that is a secondary concern here, as is the question of whether Rodrigo can grow with her audience and continue serving their interests when they no longer have to, as Making the Bed puts it, pretend to be older than they are. That’s the future: in the present moment, it’s hard to imagine they won’t lap Guts up."

London Evening Standard also gave the album 4 out of 5 stars. "Guts was made with former emo musician Dan Nigro mostly in his garage studio, which must have helped the loose, relaxed feel when the guitars get fun and fuzzy on the enjoyably self-skewering Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl. It’s an impossible double win to achieve, managing to sound entirely chilled about following up an album that spent an entire year in the US and UK top 10s, while also firing out deft, clever song after song that will surely pin her to pop’s A-list for good," the review read.

In other publications as well, Guts has been praised by critics across the board. Many have noted that Rodrigo has matured as a songwriter and a vocalist on this album, and that she is not afraid to explore difficult topics such as heartbreak, body image, and mental health.

Guts is deemed a bold and ambitious album that sees Olivia Rodrigo growing up and taking control of her narrative. It is a powerful and personal album that is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages. In addition to the critical acclaim, Guts has also been a commercial success. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, and its lead single, "Good 4 U," has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most exciting new artists in music today. With Guts, she has cemented her status as a global superstar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE