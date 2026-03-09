/Is Diljit Dosanjh joining Shakira at her Mumbai concert? Here’s what we know

Global icon Shakira is all set to perform in India. The Latin singer’s India tour has caused frenzy among her fans, and organisers have now added another show in April due to the strong demand from fans. Shakira will perform in Mumbai and Delhi on April 10 and 15, respectively. With a new show added in Mumbai, Shakira will also be performing on April 11 as well at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Needless to say, the excitement around Shakira’s shows has piqued. What's more, rumours are rife that global Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh may join the Latin star on stage for one of her shows.

Diljit Dosanjh To Join Shakira On Stage?

Rumours are rife that Dosanjh is likely to make a special appearance during the concert and join Shakira on stage. While the collaboration has not been officially confirmed yet, just the possibility of the two global stars sharing the same stage has got fans excited. Many would recall that during the Met Gala 2025, photos of Diljit Dosanjh and Shakira hanging out had surfaced on the internet.

More about Shakira’s concert

Shakira's concert tickets for the first two shows in Mumbai and Delhi went live on March 1. The concert tickets ranged from Rs 6,000 for general admission to Rs 32,000 for the premium HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass. Platinum Lounge tickets are priced at Rs 24,500, and the VIP section is priced at Rs 14,500.

These shows are part of the Feeding India Concert initiative, which aims to raise awareness about child nutrition and support the UN's Zero Hunger goal.

The singer will be performing in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. This will be Shakira’s first major concert appearance in the country in nearly 19 years after her 2007 Mumbai performance during the Oral Fixation Tour.

"Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive," said Shakira in a statement.