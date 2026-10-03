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Iranian actress Elnaz Shakerdoost sentenced to one year in prison over protest support

Snigdha Sweta Behera
By AFP
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 08:17 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 08:17 IST
Iranian actress Elnaz Shakerdoost sentenced to one year in prison over protest support

Elnaz Shakerdoost Photograph: (IMDb)

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Iranian actress Elnaz Shakerdoost has been sentenced to one year in prison after authorities accused her of propaganda against the system. Read to know more. 

A leading Iranian actress has been sentenced to one year in prison in Iran for her support of protesters killed during a crackdown on anti-government rallies in January, a US-based NGO said Friday. Elnaz Shakerdoust, who acted in dozens of films over a two-decade career, said in February that she would never perform in the country again after the authorities killed thousands in a crackdown on nationwide protests.

The actress's sentence was upheld on appeal, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) NGO and the independent outlet Emtedad, which spoke with the actress's lawyer.

It also includes a two-year ban on political, artistic and online activities, they added.

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Shakerdoust's current whereabouts remain unknown.

A friend contacted by AFP journalists in Paris, who asked to remain anonymous, said Shakerdoust was not currently in prison, but she could not confirm whether the actress was in Iran or not. Shakerdoust had been "accused of propaganda activities against the Islamic republic", the friend said.

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In her February post, the actress said, "I am in mourning for my dear ones; what festival, what celebration can there be? I will participate in no celebration, and I will never again play any role on this soil that smells of blood."

In January, the Iranian authorities crushed nationwide protests that began over the cost of living.

Rights groups estimate that tens of thousands were killed. The government has acknowledged more than 3,000 deaths but blames them on the protesters and US-Israeli orchestration.

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