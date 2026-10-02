/Dino Morea arrested in Mumbai over alleged involvement in Mithi River desilting scam

Actor and former model Dino Morea was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Friday. The actor was taken into custody over his alleged connection in the Mithi River desilting scam case. The actor was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation over alleged financial irregularities linked to the project.

Morea was reportedly questioned by the authorities for nearly eight hours at his Bandra residence in Mumbai before being arrested.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the desilting and rejuvenation work carried out on Mumbai’s Mithi River. The EOW is investigating suspected financial discrepancies in the project, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly suffering a loss of Rs 65.54 crore.

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Dino Morea has been linked to the case for a long time now. In June 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted a nearly 14-hour-long search at the actor’s residence. The ED had also carried out simultaneous search operations at 14 other locations across Mumbai and Kochi. Dino’s brother’s houses and the premises of contractors and middlemen were also searched by the ED.

What Is The Mithi River Scam Case?

Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating alleged financial irregularities and corruption in the awarding of Mithi River desilting contracts, focusing on a money trail that directly links prime accused Ketan Kadam—associated with Vodar India LLP and arrested in 2025—to actor Dino Morea’s brother, Santino Morea.