IPL 2020: Netizens can't stop gushing over Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's stadium romance

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans can't stop gushing over the couple stadium romance.Saturday's striking match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had RCB winning the match but it was the couple that made headlines.



As husband Virat smashed a good inning, wife Anushka couldn't stop cheering for her man and that captured everyones attention.



Anushka was seen clapping and blowing kisses towards her husband after he was walking back to the pavilion after the innings break. As always, this time also, Virat too didn't forget to respond to his lady love with an adorable smile.

The mom-to-be was seen donning a loose blue dress in which her baby bump was not visible

Also read: Virat Kohli's adorable comment on Anushka Sharma's post:'My whole world in one frame'



The cameras captured the beautiful moment of the couple, fans can't stop swooning over them.



Check out the Twitterati reaction below:

Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8 — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020 ×

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you.



Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020 ×

In pics: Timeline of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's romance as they announce pregnancy

good inning by Virat

and that was for Anushka pic.twitter.com/whS4bg5QFU — A BIT HARDER (@cantmesswithu) October 10, 2020 ×

The celebrity couple are expecting their first child in January 2021, the couple announced their bundle of joy on their Instagram, before the start of the IPL 2020.



Virat Kohli scored the highest score by a team captain against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 13 IPL season, as he scored 90 not-out off just 52 balls. Yesterday ( September 11), RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs.