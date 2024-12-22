New Delhi, India

In a shocking turn of events, Michael B. Jordan's Los Angeles home was intruded by a man earlier this week. Breaching the security, the man got into the actor's house by falsely claiming to be a member of the actor's security team.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they were called by the security team, and the suspect was escorted 'off the property' by them.

When the police arrived, they talked to the suspect, who allegedly said that he was part of Jordan's security.

The suspect was seen in the front yard on Wednesday, and Jordan was in his home when the incident happened. However, he left the home when the man was questioned by the officers.

Initially, Jordan's team told the cops that they just wanted to get the suspect out of the property. Following this, cops took the suspect's information and let him go. However, later, the actor's team said they wanted to press charges against the intruder. The Los Angeles police have filed a trespassing report.

Not much is known about the man's history. But detectives will investigate the case and will put possible charges.

The trespassing news comes a few weeks after Jordan crashed his Ferrari into a parked car on Sunset Boulevard. No injuries were reported, and no charges have been filed against the actor regarding this incident.

Earlier this year, Jordan was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On the work front, the next project that he will reportedly work on is Creed IV