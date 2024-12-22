New Delhi, India

What's this new tiff all about? Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon are the latest trends on social media, with a very public debate that no one saw coming.

The controversy started after Dhillon claimed that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram.

The rapper made the shocking claim during his Chandigarh concert. However, his claim was quickly rebutted by the ''Lover'' singer, who shared proof that he had not blocked the singer. As this virtual fight escalated, here's a full explanation of how this whole controversy unfolded.

How did this saga of blocking start?

While performing during his Chandigarh show, Dhillon responded to Diljit's recent shoutout to him during his Indore concert, where he wished the Indo-Canadian rapper and another rapper Karan Aujla for their concert and called them his ''brothers.''

In Indore, Diljit had said, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).”

Responding to Diljit's remark, Dhillon shockingly said, ''First unblock me on Instagram, and then talk to me.”

''I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first, unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?" he said.

His reaction quickly went viral and as expected caught Diljit's attention too.

How Diljit has reacted to Dhillon's claim

Taking to his Instagram stories, the ''Ikk Kudi'' singer shared a screengrab of Dhillon's Instagram page as he proved that he has not blocked the fellow rapper.

He wrote in his Instagram stories, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (I may have issues with the government…not with the artists)."

Soon after Diljit gave proof of not blocking him, Dhillon went on to share screen recordings of how he was previously blocked as he was not able to see the singer's IG profile.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the ''Old Money'' singer shared a clip of how he was not able to visit Diljit's profile via a link shared through a fan previously. Sharing the video, he wrote, "before."

He added, "Diljit de fan's nu ay ni pta k unblock bhi ho jande (Diljit's fans don't know that it can unblocked as well)."

However, he went on to share another clip when he was able to see Diljit's profile. This was after Dhillon publicly called out the rapper. Sharing the clips, he wrote, ''after'' while laughing emoji.

He wrote further, ''I wasn't planning on saying s**t knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know what's real and what's not."