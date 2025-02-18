In Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa, the one face you can't ignore is of the actress

Tanvika Parlikar, who plays the pivotal role of Junaid's sister Kiran. In a candid conversation with WION, the young star shared that it has always been her dream to star in a romantic comedy, as well as her experience meeting superstar Aamir Khan and much more!

Here are the edited excerpts from the chat:

WION: What drew you to Loveyapa and what made you excited to be part of this romantic comedy? How have been the responses so far?

Tanvika Parlikar: I love romantic comedies and I grew up watching them. They were my comfort watch. When I got the chance to be a part of Loveyapa and work with Advait Chandan, I instantly said yes. I was also drawn to the kind of relationship being explored through my character, Kiran and Kiku Sir’s character, Anupam. It was very interesting and unique.

The response has been wonderful. More than the reviews and my own close friends and family, it has been the love and appreciation shown by strangers that has blown me away. I wake up to so many sweet messages on my social media and it makes me very happy that people are connecting with Kiran.

WION: How was your experience meeting Aamir Khan?

Tanvika Parlikar: It was unreal. I’ve grown up watching Aamir Sir on the big screen and his movies have been some of my absolute favourites through the years be it Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots or Andaaz Apna Apna. It’s like meeting your childhood hero and he was every bit as gracious and warm as you would imagine. He hosted us at his house and spoke to each one of us about your experience. It was amazing and not something I am going to forget anytime soon.

WION: You mentioned working with Junaid Khan and how dedicated he is as a co-actor. What was it like collaborating with him, especially during that hilarious halwa scene?

Tanvika Parlikar: It was great! That was my audition scene so I was really looking forward to filming it. It was also an important scene to establish the relationship between us as siblings. We had done a few readings before so we were both quite relaxed and prepared. That scene was also shot in the second half of the schedule so we had all got a chance to get to hang out and get comfortable. We ran the lines a few times with Advait and jumped right into it.

WION: What are your thoughts on body shaming?

Tanvika Parlikar: With social media, we are all so used to being perceived and judged for how we look. The idea that what you are authentically is not good enough takes a toll on your mental health and self-esteem. I hope this film makes people introspect on how even small comments that we think are harmless might affect someone.

WION: The film touches on themes like trust and privacy in the age of social media. How do you think Loveyapa manages to balance these heavy themes with humour and lightheartedness?

Tanvika Parlikar: That exact aspect makes the film so special for me. It can walk the tightrope of thought-provoking ideas with laugh-out-loud moments which is not easy at all. I think that is possible because the film isn’t as concerned with moral posturing as it is with showing flawed and imperfect characters. They have their own insecurities and they make mistakes and also suffer the consequences of those mistakes. In today’s world of fast-evolving technology, social media and infinite access, it is easy to lose sight of the basic tenets of a strong and healthy relationship. I love that the film probes these ideas in a very human and realistic way.

WION: What’s one thing you hope audiences take away from the movie after watching it?

Tanvika Parlikar: There is a beautiful scene in the film between Gucci, Junaid’s character and our mother, Grusha Ma’am. She says a wonderful line, “Har 2 saal mein phone badle jaate hain Gucci, rishtey nahi”. I love that line and I hope our audiences walk away from Loveyapa with a sense of self-refection.