Indian actors Eijaz Khan and Pooja Gor have gotten together for a thrilling new ride, Sony LIV’s Adrishyam 2- The Invisible Heroes. The spy thriller brings back the thrill and action as Eijaz returns as Ravi Verma, and Pooja joins him in the sequel as a new character named Durga, on a dangerous mission of fighting against terrorists to save the nation.

Eijaz Khan and Pooja Gor got together to chat about their new show Adrishyam 2- The Invisible Heroes, what they like about their characters and taking on a new journey together in the show.

Here are the edited excerpts of the chat:

Q: Eijaz and Pooja, what’s something you like about your characters in Adrishyam 2- The Invisible Heroes?

A: Eijaz: What I like about this character is his humane approach to every living thing. Also, what I like about Ravi is how he operates from a space of very dynamic intelligence. He minimises risks as a philosophy of his life. He minimises risks everywhere, even if he has to lie. Even when it comes to interrogation, when it comes to getting information out and bartering information, he will try his level best – primarily to safeguard the country and secondly to safeguard every human’s right.

Pooja: What I like about Durga is that she's a no-nonsense agent. While Ravi will be more compassionate with an enemy operative, Durga will give him just one chance to turn around. She will point a gun at him and probably give him one chance. But after that, she will neutralise him. And that is why she's just as important.

She's intelligent, she's fierce, very strategic in her way, but she is also someone who's less of a team player and has her plans to strategically take decisions on her own. She can detach herself from her emotions. She's most focused on her work.

Physical training

Q: How did you two prepare for your roles since we’re aware Adrishyam 2 is very heavy on action?

A: Eijaz: I have always had an interest in the thriller genre, and I have studied about guns and bullets. We tried to keep the action as authentic as possible. We lived those characters for almost a year.

Pooja: I wanted to portray Durga as a woman who is strong physically, mentally and emotionally. She thrives in a male-dominated profession by relying on her intuition, intelligence and her resilient nature, which I consciously tried to imbibe in the portrayal of her character. I immersed myself in research on real-life operatives and their emotional journeys.

Switch off between roles

Q: How do you actors unwind after an action-heavy show like Adrishyam? Is it easy to move to another character after something like this?

A: Eijaz: People have a big misconception about filming action. Doing action is not only physically tiring, but it's also mentally exhausting because you have to be aware of your safety and of everyone else's safety. You have to really be present in that moment completely so that nothing goes wrong.

Most of the time, when I end up doing action sequences, I think what really works for me is cutting off from that character for a little while, and I think my biggest strengths are my friends who bring me down to earth and bring me back to reality. Having said that, it’s difficult to move on from one character to another. This is why I don’t do two shows or films or anything overlapping. Unfortunately, with Adrishyam 2, I had to. I had to start shooting for Exorcist Bahadur simultaneously.

Luckily, nowadays, whenever we start a new project, we end up doing a workshop. We end up doing table reads. We end up doing mock shorts. We end up doing some kind of physical workshop that needs to be done to open up with different people.

Watch the trailer here:

Pooja: Fortunately, I am a very switch-on-switch-off actor. So once the cut happens, I'm out of it. Once action happens, I'm in it. I haven’t faced trouble switching between characters so far. For me, what works best is not doing anything. My favourite activity to do is nothing, literally. No phone, no books, nothing. I can actually just be there in the room and stare at the ceiling or stare at the TV that is switched off and be in my own thoughts or not even actually think about anything. That helps.

It's okay to not do anything at all. It's okay not to have work.