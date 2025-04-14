Ozempic: Are celebrities using this drug? Is it available in India? - all you need to know

Ozempic, a drug initially intended for treating Type 2 diabetes, has gained significant attention in the entertainment world for its off-label use in weight loss, sparking public debates
Comedian Kapil Sharma's recent weight loss, observed in a viral video, has fueled speculation that he, along with other celebrities like Karan Johar and Ram Kapoor, might be using Ozempic for slimming down
Ozempic is an injectable medication containing semaglutide, which is part of the GLP-1 receptor agonist class It is typically administered weekly to manage blood sugar and reduce cardiovascular risks.
Although primarily used for diabetes, Ozempic is also prescribed off-label for weight loss due to its side effect of promoting weight loss, despite not being FDA-approved for this purpose
Another drug, Wegovy, which contains a higher dose of semaglutide, is FDA-approved specifically for weight loss, providing an alternative for those seeking medical assistance for weight management
Common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, and constipation, which users should consider before opting for this treatment
Ozempic is not yet available in India, but its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, is reportedly working to introduce it to the Indian market soon
In Bollywood, figures like Karan Johar, Badshah, and Ram Kapoor have undergone notable weight transformations, leading to rumors about their potential use of such medications, though Johar has denied these claims