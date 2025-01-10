

Wait is finally over! Those who have missed Christopher Nolan's Interstellar on the big screen can watch this masterpiece now.

Two months after the film's re-release was postponed on its 10th anniversary, the movie starring Mathew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway is set to hit the theatres on Feb 7.

Interstellar re-release

On Friday, the official X handle of Warner Bros India made the big announcement with a post reading, “The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space!"

The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space! ​#Interstellar #ChristopherNolan #10thAnniversary #AnneHathway #MatthewMcConaughey pic.twitter.com/4tF2jzCc3I — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) January 10, 2025

The science fiction epic was re-released in the US on Dec 6 2024, marking the movie's 10th anniversary. However, it was not able to be released in India on the same date due to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule release.

More about the sci-fi masterpiece Interstellar

Regarded as one of Nolan's finest works, Interstellar was first released in the theatres on November 7, 2014. This masterpiece is a visual spectacle with a story that remains with you forever.

Set in a dystopian future, the movie is set on Earth in 2067 when ex-Nasa pilot Joseph Cooper (McConaughey), joins the organisation again when the Earth is on the verge to end. In a search for a habitable planet, Cooper leaves his family behind as he gets on a space mission.

Apart from McConaughey, the movie stars Anne Hathaway as Dr. Amelia Brand, a NASA scientist, Jessica Chastain as Murphy Cooper, Joseph's daughter, and Michael Caine as Professor and NASA scientist John Brand.

Ten years down, the movie has been hailed for its cinematic brilliance jaw-dropping visuals and hauntingly beautiful space visuals.

At the 87th Academy Awards, the movie was nominated for five awards, winning Best Visual Effects.