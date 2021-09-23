International Emmys 2021: Sushmita Sen's web series 'Aarya', Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das earn nominations

Indian shows continue to create a worldwide impact. The nominations of the 2021 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, stand-up comedian Vir Das and Sushmita Sen starter 'Aarya' have earned nominations this year.



Siddiqui has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of an ambitious father in 'Serious Men'.



Das has fetched a nomination in the Comedy category for his special show 'Vir Das: For India.' Meanwhile, the Sushmita Sen starrer drama series 'Aarya' has earned a nomination in the Best Drama Series category.

There are 44 nominees across 11 categories this year, spanning a record number of 24 countries.



The nominations were announced on Thursday evening. Last year too, India had a good representation at the International Emmys. The Shefali Shah starrer 'Delhi Crimes' had even won the Best Drama Series award. Actor Arjun Mathur was nominated in the Best Actor series for 'Made In Heaven' while web series 'Four More Shots Please' bagged nomination in the Best Comedy Series category.



Sushmita Sen, star of 'Aarya' expressed her excitement as the show earned a nomination. She took to Twitter and wrote, "INDIA!!!! Congratulations #TeamAarya #AmitaMadhvani @RamKMadhvani @sandeep_modi #VinodRawat @DisneyplusHSVIP @EndemolShineIN AND THE BEST CAST & CREW EVER!!! #Aarya #DramaSeries #nomination @iemmys Congratulations @Nawazuddin_S & @thevirdas"

Das too expressed his joy on Twitter as he tweeted, "Um...I think I just got nominated at the #InternationalEmmyAwards @TheWeirdass @iemmys #VirDasForIndia I...uh...holy shit. Thank you"

The winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony in New York on November 22, 2021.