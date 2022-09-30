International Emmy 2022 nominations: 'Sex Education', 'Narcos: Mexico' and more

Complete list of 2022 International Emmy nominations Photograph:( Others )
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has finally announced its nominees for the 50th International Emmy Awards, which is scheduled for November 21, 2022, in New York City. Take a look!
International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner recently announced this year's nominees for the International Emmy Awards. Talking about the diversity and quality of the nominees, Paisner said that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the globe.
"We look forward to recognising these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy," Paisner added.
This year, we have 23 countries representing 15 categories and 60 nominees. Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' picked up two nominations, third season of another Netflix hit 'Sex Education' is nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside HBO Latin America's 'Bunker', Canal+'s 'On The Verge', and BBC's 'Dreaming Whilst Black'. Check out the full nomination list for this year's International Emmy Awards below!
Arts Programming
Bios: Calamaro
Buena Vista Original Productions (Disney) / Nat Geo
Argentina
Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie De La Liberté [Charlie Chaplin, The Genius Of Liberty]
France Télévisions / Kuiv Productions
France
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Rogan Productions
United Kingdom
Wonderful World: A New York Jazz Story
NHK
Japan
Best Performance by an Actor
Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affär [A Royal Secret]
SVT
Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Väst / Stockholm Film Fund
Sweden
Scoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico
Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime
Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom
Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain
Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / Apple
South Korea
Best Performance by an Actress
Celine Buckens in Showtrial
World Productions
United Kingdom
Leticia Colin in Onde Está Meu Coração [Where My Heart Is]
Globoplay
Brazil
Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka
tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
Lou de Laâge in Le Bal des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]
Légende Films / Amazon
France
Comedy
Búnker [Bunker]
HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine
Mexico
Dreaming Whilst Black
Big Deal Films
United Kingdom
On The Verge
The Film TV / Canal+ Creation Originale
France
Sex Education
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom
Documentary
Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]
Cinétévé / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Région Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA
France
Also read: 'Jurassic World Dominion' not the end of the franchise, confirms director Colin Trevorrow
Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance
NHK
Japan
O Caso Evandro [The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot]
Globoplay / Glaz Entretenimento
Brazil
The Return: Life After ISIS
Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm
United Kingdom
Drama Series
Lupin
Netflix / Gaumont Television
France
Narcos: Mexico
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico
Reyka
tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
Vigil
World Productions
United Kingdom
Kids: Animation
Dapinty, Una Aventura Musicolor [Dapinty, A Musicolor Adventure]
Silverwolf Studios
Colombia
Fumetsu No Anata E [To Your Eternity]
NHK
Japan
Les Lapins Cretins – Invasion: Mission sur Mars [Rabbids Invasion Special – Mission to Mars]
Ubisoft Motion Pictures Rabbids
France
Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas
Netflix / Aardman
United Kingdom
Also read: Rashmika Mandanna speaks to WION; opens up about her Bollywood debut
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
Ikke Gjor Dette Mot Klimaet! [Don’t Do This To The Climate]
NRK
Norway
My Better World
Fundi Films / Maan Creative / Impact(ed) International
South Africa
Newsround Special – Let’s Talk About Periods
BBC
United Kingdom
Sueños Latinoamericanos [Latin American Dreams]
Mi Chica Producciones / Consejo Nacional De Television De Chile / Television Nacional De Chile
Chile
Kids: Live-Action
Anonima [Anonymously Yours]
Netflix / Woo Films
Mexico
Hardball – Season 2
Australian Children’s Television Foundation / Northern Pictures
Australia
Kabam!
NPO / IJswater Films / KRO-NCRV
Netherlands
Lightspeed
Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd / Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
2021 Latin American Music Awards
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC
United States
Buscando A Frida
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States
La Suerte De Loli
Telemundo Global Studios
United States
Malverde, El Santo Patrón
Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)
United States
Non-Scripted Entertainment
La Voz Argentina [The Voice] – Season 3
VIACOMCBS / Telefe
Argentina
LOL: Last One Laughing Germany
Constantin Entertainment GmbH / Amazon
Germany
Love on the Spectrum – Season 2
Northern Pictures / ABC / Netflix
Australia
Top Chef Middle East – Season 5
NBCUniversal
United Arab Emirates
Also read: Big Hit Music takes legal action against users spreading ‘malicious' rumours about BTS boys
Short-Form Series
Espíritu Pionero [Pioneer Spirit]
TV Pública Argentina
Argentina
Fly on the Wall
Al Jazeera Digital
Qatar
Nissene i bingen [Santas in the Hay]
Seefood TV
Norway
Rūrangi
Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair
New Zealand
Sports Documentary
Chivas
Amazon Studios / Film 45 / Amazon / CobraFilms
Mexico
Kiyou No Kata [Kiyou’s Kata]
Kansai Television
Japan
Nadia
Federation Entertainment / Echo Studio
France
Queen Of Speed
Sky / Drum Studios
United Kingdom
Telenovela
Nos Tempos Do Imperador
TV Globo
Brazil
Two Lives
Bambú Producciones
Spain
YeonMo [The King’s Affection]
KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) / Netflix / Monster Union / Arc Media
South Korea
You Are My Hero
Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd. / BEIJING LE BEN FILM MEDIA / Jindun Film & Television Culture Center of the Ministry of Public Security of China
China
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Help
The Forge / All3Media International
United Kingdom
Also read: Jimmy Kimmel regrets his Quinta Brunson comedy bit at Emmys
Il est elle [(S)he]
Newen Connect / And So On Films
France
Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende [Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende]
Megamedia Chile
Chile
On The Job
Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media
Philippines