'Jurassic World Dominion' not the end of the franchise, confirms director Colin Trevorrow

The 'Jurassic World' franchise concluded earlier this year with Colin Trevorrow's 'Jurassic World Dominion'. The film, despite all the 'it all ends here' marketing and the return of the original trio (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, from 1993's blockbuster 'Jurassic Park', was not received well by the critics. It did, however, became a worldwide box office success, with returns nearing $1 billion. And that is apparently what matters to Universal Pictures. For the film will not be the end for the entire franchise as Trevorrow, who also directed the first 'Jurassic World', confirms. While speaking to Deadline, he said that he deliberately left elements in 'Dominion' that can be explored in future.

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise. The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. There probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?," said Trevorrow.

Also Read | 'Don't Worry Darling' movie review: Florence Pugh-starrer is an entertaining, flawed thriller

However, this is not the first confirmation we have for future 'Jurassic' movies. Producer Frank Marshall had told Slashfilm in January, “I think that Dominion‘s going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is.”

It is a question of whether fans want more movies in this franchise. Yes, 'Dominion' was a success but it was likely so because of the return of original heroes. The film did take an interesting setup but did not do anything worthwhile with it. Perhaps, it is time to stop milking the venerable franchise any more. It is notable that not even Steven Spielberg managed to recreate the magic of the original 1993 film in the sequel. Dinosaurs are fun to watch but not when we are being bombarded with these movies every couple of years.

Wion's Shomini Sen gave the film a negative review. She wrote, "With a plot that makes some of the silliest Salman Khan films feel like art in comparison, 'Jurassic World Dominion' is a 2 and a half-hour long ordeal where you often find yourself questioning the writers and their indulgent story. The veterans Dern, Neil and Goldblum bring back nostalgia for sure and some scenes provide thrills but overall - the narrative is downright silly and exasperating. It also doesn't help that Pratt and Howard share zero chemistry even after doing their films in the franchise."