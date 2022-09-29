Big Hit Music takes legal action against users spreading ‘malicious' rumours about BTS boys

K-pop group BTS' agency Big Hit Music is taking legal action against several users who are spreading malicious things about the band including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism on social media. Protecting the boy band from all the defamatory news, the agency has decided to take a legal route against the users that have been found spreading “false information” about the famous k-pop band.



As per Soompi, an inside source of the agency has shared that the police have identified a suspect who was spreading the rumours on multiple platforms continuesly. With all the evidence in hand, Big Hit Music has filed a case that has been delivered to the District Prosecutor’s Office.

Jimmy Kimmel regrets his Quinta Brunson comedy bit at Emmys

However, the BTS agency has not confirmed which malicious activity the agency had taken a legal step.



The long statement reads:

''Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including

defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities.



We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.

We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour on multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings. We are currently following our legal response process which monitors and collects evidence on malicious postings for 365 days and then includes them in the complaint. Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious posting monitoring initiatives.



We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office.



BigHit regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities, and files criminal complaints.



In the note, the agency made sure that they will take strict actions against the users and will make sure that these types of malicious will not repeat in future.

''We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.



We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.''

The famous dating rumour -



This comes after the rumour about BTS member V whose real name is Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Jennie dating took

the internet by storm. Several photoshopped photos of V and Jennie travelling together started circulating online, which led to the romance rumours between the two big stars of the pop world.



However, V has remained silent about all the dating talks, but the band's eldest member Jin has reacted to the legal action and the malicious news people spread about them.



Sharing his thoughts on Weverse, he wrote, “What on earth did the hater do for it to reach the prosecutor. Going through all that trouble…”

