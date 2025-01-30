After stunning us with a remarkable performance as Elvis Presley in the singer’s biopic, Austin Butler will next be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s next feature titled Caught Stealing by Sony. The film’s script is by Charlie Huston, who wrote the books on which the movie is based.

The film stars Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, a down-on-his-luck former baseball player who is suddenly immersed in the New York City crime underworld in the 1990s.

Caught Stealing scheduled for August

The film is now set to hit the theatres on August 29, 2025.

Caught Stealing hails from Protozoa and also stars Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Matt King and Bad Bunny.

Insidious 6 pushed back by a year

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures has pushed back the release of its next chapter of horror flick Insidious.

The next Insidious is currently untitled but will be the sixth film in the franchise. From Screen Gems and Blumhouse, the horror film will now hit theatres on Aug 21, 2026, after previously having been scheduled for Aug 29, 2025. Insidious first launched in 2010 with the release of director James Wan’s first film. The film starred Wilson, Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins and centres on a family trying to protect their comatose son from demonic entities.

The previous Insidious chapter released in 2023 and was titled Insidious: The Red Door, which marked the directorial debut of franchise regular Wilson.

In other news, an untitled Marvel movie initially slated for June 27, 2025, has been removed from Sony’s calendar.