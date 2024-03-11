Indian art designer Nitin Desai remembered at the Oscar Awards 2024

The 96th Academy Awards remembered renowned production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai during the In Memoriam segment. Desai, who had created sets for films like Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among other blockbuster films, died by suicide on August 2023.



Every year, the Academy Awards pay tribute to people from the film industry who have passed away in the last one year in its 'In Memorium' segment. Desai's name was taken with other celebrities like Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Glenda Jackson, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Gambon, Julian Sands and Lee Sun-kyun.



Nitin Chandrakant Desai's work



Desai was a National Award-winning production designer who was known for his artwork in films such as Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo as well as the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Art Director/Production Designer, filmmaker and actor #NitinDesai, was remembered at #Oscars2024 “In memoriam” segment.



The man behind the iconic films like Parinda, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh & Jodhaa Akbar. pic.twitter.com/a1NriUWX2h — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) March 11, 2024 ×

In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.



In Memoriam segment at the Oscars



The 'In Memoriam' segment opened with a tribute to Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader, who died last month. A documentary about Navalny had won Oscars for feature documentary at last year's ceremony.