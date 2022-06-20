Indian actress Swathi Sathish root canal surgery goes wrong, netizens says nothing to worry

In the past, we have seen many celebrities who have been victims of medical negligence commonly during their plastic surgery, but no one on earth would have thought that a root canal surgery will land someone in this big trouble. Now, the recent case of Indian actor Swathi Sathish has become the talk of the whole country after her root canal surgery went horribly wrong. Sathish, who is a well-known face in Kannada cinema, recently went through a surgery of root canal procedure and now 20 days after the surgery the actor is dealing with a badly swollen face.

In the photos which are all over the internet, Swathi is looking unrecognisable and one side of her face is completely swollen. As per the reports, she was told by her doctor that the swelling is a common thing and will shrink in a few hours, but it's been three weeks now, Swathi is still suffering from pain and her swelling has also not gone down.

Swathi has accused the clinic of medical negligence and will take legal action against the clinic. The botched surgery has affected her face badly and the actor is under stress that it might ruin her face and affect her career as she is unable to step outside for her work commitments.



As per the reports, Swathi was injected with salicylic acid instead of anaesthesia. However, reacting to her swollen face many netizens have suggested that there's nothing to worry about and swelling will come down after proper treatment.

One user wrote, ''O plz .... it will settle easily with antibiotics ..... infection can occur n cause swelling ..... making fuss out of nuthing n evrything !!!''

Another wrote, ''FYI - she was injected by salicylic acid instead of anesthesia According to the reports. And For non medico's it's ok if you have a normal swelling after rct as it subsides within few days or reduce after some medication. Hope she gets better soon 💫''

Now, she's at home and her treatment is going on under the supervision of another clinic.

For the unversed, the root canal treatment is to repair and treat the infected tooth canals.