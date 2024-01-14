In pics: Happy and heartfelt moments from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding reception

After tying the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Ira and Nupur exchanged vows in a Christian wedding ceremony attended by their close friends and family.



The extravagant reception was hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and the entire Bollywood stepped out to attend the wedding reception of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter.



The newlyweds were looking dazzling together in their traditional outfits. For her reception, Ira wore a heavy lehenga with golden embroidery all over it. Her outfit featured a halter neck choli, a lehenga skirt, and a plane dupatta with a golden border.

She kept her hair open, and her makeup was dark and bold. Meanwhile, Nupur was looking handsome in

the black sherwani.

The Mumbai reception saw the presence of many prominent personalities from the film fraternity, including

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya.

Apart from the film world, A-listers from the sports and political worlds also joined the Khan family celebration. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde attended the grand wedding reception.

Several photos and videos capturing the heartfelt moments from the night have gone viral on social media.

The night shows the sweet reunion of evergreen beauties Rekha, Saira Banu, and Hema Malini. The three veteran actresses happily posed together for the paparazzi. Rekha and Hema were seen interacting as they posed for the paparazzi last night. Rekha, who was looking gorgeous in the heavily embroidered pink and golden saree, was seen planting a cheek at Hema's forehead. Meanwhile, Hema wore a baby-pink-colored saree with white embroidery. Meanwhile, Saira Banu was looking sweet in a dark blue salwar suit with silver embroidery.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple posed with Aamir Khan and Nupur's mother.



Katrina Kaif exuded elegance in the elegant ivory lehenga-choli with golden detailing. Other celebs who attended the reception were Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.