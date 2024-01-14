AR Rahman visibly moved by French fan singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' on Dubai streets

In a heartwarming encounter in Dubai, legendary composer AR Rahman was pleasantly surprised by a French Indonesian fan, Celinedee Matahari, who stopped his car to deliver a soul-stirring rendition of Rahman's timeless "Maa Tujhe Salaam." Captured on video, the impromptu performance left Mr. Rahman visibly moved.

Ms Matahari shared the memorable moment on her Instagram account, expressing gratitude to the maestro with the caption, "It was such an honour finally meeting the legend @arrahman. Thank you for letting me sing for you." Rahman reciprocated by posting the video on his own Instagram, further amplifying the enchanting musical exchange.

Check out the video below!

Also read: Kit Harington opens up about struggles with mental health and alcoholism after Game of Thrones fame

The internet erupted with excitement as social media users marvelled at the encounter between the iconic composer and the passionate fan. One user highlighted Rahman's humility, stating, "Just AR Rahman can respect a stranger artist just because of his/her talent."

Another user humorously pointed out, "Biggest flex ever: A.R. Rahman shooting somebody's video singing his song."

Praising Matahari's choice of song, a third user remarked, "Singing Vande Mataram in front of ARR is something every artist wants to do, you got it! Thanks for singing it in front of the man we all love."

The iconic song "Maa Tujhe Salaam" is a patriotic masterpiece that resonates with the soul. Released in 1997, the song's uplifting melody and powerful lyrics celebrate the spirit of India. With evocative lines, Rahman captures the diverse beauty of the nation.