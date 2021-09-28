Impressed with Neeraj Chopra's acting skills? Now watch him dance

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is a man of many talents. Not only did he bring glory for India at the Tokyo Olympics by winning gold in Javelin throw, but recently impressed one and all with his acting when he appeared in a credit card ad.



That's not all. Just when you had thought you had seen Neeraj Chopra's many talents, he surprised his fans with his dancing skills.



Neeraj is set to grace the dance reality show 'Dance Plus Season 6' as a special guest. Disney Plus Hotstar shared a video of Neeraj dancing to different beats and styles on social media.



In the short clip, Neeraj could be seen bonding with the host Raghav Juyal as they matched steps to various tracks. Juyal is a well-known dancer but Neeraj matches steps with him equally well.

“Everyone’s talking about his acting chops, we’re here to show you @neeraj____chopra’s dancing talent too! #DancePlus6,” read the caption of the video post.

Chopra became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics after Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won it in Beijing in 2008.

