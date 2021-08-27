Neeraj Chopra told me it was his: Arshad Nadeem reacts to javelin controversy at Tokyo 2020

Neeraj Chopra's recent comments on Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem got blown out of proportion. The golden boy of India opened up on his journey, how he ended at the top in the men's javelin throw final in Tokyo 2020 and also shared his equation with Pakistan's star Nadeem.

During an interaction with Times of India, Neeraj's comments on Nadeem, however, were taken out of context when he said, "I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then i told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me! I have to throw with it.’ Then he gave it back to me. That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly."

Soon after Neeraj's comments went viral, many started accusing Nadeem for tampering with the Indian athlete's javelin before his first throw in the men's final in Tokyo, Japan. However, Neeraj reacted strongly to all such accusations and even shared a video on Twitter, slamming those who used his words for propaganda.

Now, Nadeem has also opened up on the controversy. According to a report filed by Arysports. tv, the 24-year-old has reportedly claimed that javelins were provided by the Olympic committee. “Actually, javelins were provided by the Olympic committee. I was practicing with a javelin and Neeraj came to me and said it was his javelin so I gave him,” the Pakistani javelin thrower was quoted as saying.

“I am not sure whether that javelin was provided to the management by India or not. Maybe it was his favourite and he wanted to throw with it. That’s why he came to me and ask for that javelin," he added.

Neeraj won gold for India, the country's first-ever in athletics at an Olympics, whereas Nadeem missed out on a podium-finish, ending at the fifth spot, in the men's javelin throw final in Tokyo.