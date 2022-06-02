I'm heartbroken: Amber Heard 'disappointed' after Johnny Depp defamation case win

After a six-week-long defamation trial, the jury of Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court announced their verdict in front of the whole world. On Wednesday, the seven-member jury found that Amber Heard has defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp.



After the court sided with Depp over the $50 million defamation case over a December 2018 op-ed in which Amber revealed that she has been the victim of domestic abuse, the 'Aquaman' actress has left 'heartbroken'.

Shortly after the jury concluded the case, Heard said in a statement that she was disappointed "beyond words"



"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,"



Further, she added, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.''

The court awarded Dep, 58, $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp.



For the unversed, the couple has made a slew of ugly revelations from their past life in the two months case that left the world shocked.

