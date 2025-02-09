Chris Evans’s portrayal of Captain America is beloved among MCU fans, second only to Robert Downey Jr.’s role as Iron Man. The actor made his MCU debut in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and made his final appearance in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Advertisment

Also Read: 'There will be hell to pay': Kim Kardashian has strict rules for kids when spending time with stepmom Bianca Censori

His last scene as Steve Rogers was an emotional send-off, with his character passing on the mantle of Captain America to his successor, Sam Wilson.

Will Steve Rogers Return?

Advertisment

While Chris Evans has stated that he is done with his role in the MCU, fans have speculated that Steve Rogers could return, at least for a cameo in Avengers: Doomsday. The film marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, not as Iron Man but as the villain Doctor Doom.

Also Read: Elliot Page in potential talks for joining Marvel Cinematic Universe

While fans can only speculate about Steve Rogers’s return, Evans revealed in a 2023 interview with GQ that he has two strict conditions for reprising the role saying:

Advertisment

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing.”

Also Read: Nicholas Hoult reveals his approach to Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman

Brave New World – The Next Chapter

Meanwhile, Steve Rogers’s successor, Sam Wilson, will be making his big-screen debut as Captain America in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

The film, directed by Julius Onah, features an ensemble cast including Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, and Harrison Ford.

Welcome to the 305 ☀️ Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez take over Miami for the final leg of the Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld press tour. In theaters February 14th. Get tickets now: https://t.co/ZtUPgC9kRt



pic.twitter.com/VlRMgg6cvm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 8, 2025

Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released worldwide on 14 February 2025.

Also Read: DGA Awards 2025: Anora director Sean Baker wins Theatrical Feature, ahead of Oscars | Full winners list