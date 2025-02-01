Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is making his acting debut with romantic drama film Nadaaniyan, which will be released on Netflix, the streamer announced Saturday.



Directed by debutante filmmaker Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the film also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead.

Nadaaniyan, which captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love, is a story of Piya (Kapoor), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.



Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said “Nadaaniyan” will take the audiences on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Every love story, has thodi si nadaani 🥰 Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main 👀 Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix. #NadaaniyanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/IbKcWpQ6jx — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 1, 2025



“We're thrilled to expand our roster of romantic comedies and offer viewers a glimpse into the world of young adults—one story at a time,” Kapoor Sheikh said.



Producers of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Johar's banner Dharma Productions, said they are thrilled to partner with Netflix on Nadaaniyan.

“Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with ‘Nadaaniyan', we're celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. It's a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world.” The streamer has yet to announce the release date of the movie.



Actors Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj will also feature in Nadaaniyan.