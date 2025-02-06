In a recent interview with British Vogue, two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger opened up about why she stepped away from acting for six years after the release of the 2019 biopic Judy. The actress, currently promoting her upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, shared that she grew tired of experiencing the same emotions on screen.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Why not?' Harrison Ford on why he signed up for Captain America: Brave New World without a script

“Because I needed to. I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences.”

Time Well Spent

Advertisment

During her six-year hiatus, Zellweger pursued a degree in international law, wrote music, built a house, and launched a production company. She also took time to focus on her health and spend quality time with her friends and family.

Also Read: BLACKPINK announces 2025 world tour, deets inside

Bridget Jones Returns

Advertisment

Zellweger is making her big-screen comeback with the fourth instalment in the Bridget Jones franchise. One of her most iconic roles, the film series is based on Helen Fielding’s novels and first debuted in 2001. The franchise has since spawned three sequels and has grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi: Stars and fans take to social media to share reviews for Ajith's latest action flick

Mad About the Boy

Directed by Michael Morris, known for his work on Better Call Saul and House of Cards, the film marks his second feature-length project after the critically acclaimed To Leslie (2023).

Zellweger is joined by a stellar supporting cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 14 February 2025.

Also Read: Apple Cider Vinegar: The shocking true events behind Netflix's latest crime-drama series