/'I should vote for him': J&K CM Omar Abdullah backs Qazi Touqeer to win Bigg Boss 20

Singer Qazi Touqeer is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 20 this year. Over the past 8 weeks, he has become a fan favourite, with many even predicting that he is likely to win the trophy this season. Turns out, even Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is cheering for him. The CM stated that he would vote for Qazi to win the reality show.

Omar Abdullah praises Qazi Touqeer



Abdullah appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel and revealed that he does not watch Bigg Boss but is aware of Qazi Touqeer's participation in the show.

When Shubhankar told him that Qazi was doing well on the show, Omar recalled his earlier stint on Fame Gurukul and said, "I have seen Qazi in 1-2 concerts; he sings well. I read about it (his Bigg Boss stint) in the newspaper. Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se show mein (Fights are going on in the show because of him)."

When told that Qazi had the potential to win, Omar was pleased. He added, "That's very good. First we won the Ranji Trophy; now if we win Bigg Boss, then it's a good thing. I heard that Salman called him out for his remarks on a housemate's life. Is this through public voting? Then I should vote for him. He sings very well. I remember he won Fame Gurukul suddenly, and nobody expected it."

About Qazi Touqeer

Many would recall that Qazi first came into prominence over two decades back when he won the music relaity show Fame Gurukul along with Ruprekha Banerjee. Arijit Singh was also a contestant on the show and finished sixth.



Qazi made his television comeback after nearly 21 years with Bigg Boss 20.



Although Qazi enjoyed immense popularity after his victory, his career as a singer did not take off as expected, and he gradually moved away from the mainstream spotlight. During his stint on Bigg Boss, he revealed that he wanted to venture into acting after winning Fame Gurukul, but the films he had signed were shelved. The singer also said that he had turned down an Ektaa Kapoor project because he was busy with another assignment.

Qazi has quickly become a standout contestant inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, captivating audiences with his trademark humour, flair, and signature tagline, "I am a rockstar, baby."