Taylor Swift is back on Instagram and this time for hyping her girl, Selena Gomez.

Taylor Swift returned on Instagram after a while to let her fans and her girlie know how much she loves Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco’s new album. After a gap of more than 100 days, Taylor wrote, "@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD.”

Taylor also posted a link to the album which Selena Gomez released with fiancé Benny Blanco on March 21.

Taylor Swift hypes BFF Selena Gomez

Interestingly, this is Taylor Swift’s first upload of 2025.

Meanwhile, Taylor bestie Selena Gomez has been busy promoting the LP with Blanco by her side. On March 19, the duo appeared on Spotify’s Countdown To series ahead of the album's release, with Gomez revealing the "really funny" story behind her and Blanco attending one of Swift's recent parties.

Selena said, “As a couple we went to Taylor's party after some awards show. I don’t know it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time."

Benny Blanco added, “We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when like my mother shows up to a party. No, I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating and we were hiding."

As for the album, the duo promise that it offers to "fans a unique window into" their relationship. "This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," the statement read at the time.