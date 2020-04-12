Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to be the first Bollywood release in China post COVID-19 outbreak

Hrithik Roshan 'Super 30' is likely to be the first Indian film to release in China after COVID-19 outbreak.



'Super 30' was Hrithik's first outing of 2019 and the movie was well received at the box office. The Vikas Bahl directorial was a real-life story of the Bihar based mathematician Anand Kumar who helps students to succeed in IIT entrance exams.

In pics: From drab to fab, 2019 belonged to Hrithik Roshan

Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, in an interview, said, ''They had already applied for censorship of the movie in China and when the things are back to normal, it will be the first film to get censored''. Reliance Entertainment were the co-producers of the film.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan ties up with NGO to provide 1.2 lakh meals to daily wage earners and senior citizens



This would be Roshan's second movie to get a release in China, after 'Kaabil', which also earned good revenues.

Bollywood movie always performs well at the China box office, as movies like, 'Dangal', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' have earned big numbers at the country's box office.



In India, the movie is currently streaming on Hotstar.