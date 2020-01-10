Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: From drab to fab, 2019 belonged to this actor

There's no doubt that the year 2019 belonged to superstar Hrithik Roshan who made remarkable comeback with two back to back hits. Roshan began the year with 'Super 30' where he played mathematician Anand Kumar and ended the year with a bang in October with the stylised actioner 'War'.

As he turns 46 on January 10, here's a look at the gorgeous, talented actor's amazing year at the movies.