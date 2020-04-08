Hrithik Roshan ties up with NGO to provide 1.2 lakh meals to daily wage earners and senior citizens

These are tough times and every bit of help extending to the marginalised communities goes a long way. Hrithik Roshan has tied up with an NGO called Akshaya Patra, that is now providing 1.2 lakh meals for senior citizens, daily wage workers and low-income groups during the lockdown period thanks to the Bollywood star’s contribution.

The NGO took to Twitter to thank the star and wrote, "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by superstar Hrithik Roshan. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine (sic)."

We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine. — Akshaya Patra Official (@AkshayaPatra) April 7, 2020

"We salute the immediate help from superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of all Indians in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture,” they added.

Hrithik lauded the foundation and its team the "real superheroes" for the work they have done on the ground level. He replied, "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief (sic).”

I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief https://t.co/2JkUSEZ0CW — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

In another post he wrote, "Let’s all keep doing what we can in our own ways. No contribution is too large or too small. All the best to us.”