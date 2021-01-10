Hrithik Roshan turns 47: Celebrities wish the star on his special day

Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on January 10 and on this special day, his friends from the film industry made sure he was flooded with the best birthday wishes on social media.

Bollywood celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, and many others took to social media to wish Bollywood's sexiest man on this day.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday. Big hug and love."

Priyanka Chopra also wished the actor on his special day. ''Wish you the best one ever ! Big hug and lots of love''. Sonali Bendre also wished the actor on his birthday. She wrote, "May you always keep shining. Have a super one."



Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan. He wrote, “Happy birthday My friend.”

Preity Zinta shared a video and tweeted: "Happy Birthday my darling @iHrithik. I'm so proud of u and so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party and seeing u and Suz waiting for me with that massive cake. Seems like a lifetime now."

"So here's to a lifetime of love, happiness, sexiness, success & good health always cuz it's not what we have in life but who we have in life that matters. Love you loads #HappyBirthdayHrithik #Friendsforever," Preity added.

Akshay Kumar shared his picture with the actor and wrote, "Dearest @iHrithik, may you have a year filled with happiness, success and good health. Sending my love and wishing you a great day with loved ones. Happy birthday," wrote Akshay Kumar.

Tiger wished him birthday alongside a video and wrote, "Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday!"