Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone to star together for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter'

After days of speculation, Hrithik Roshan finally gave a surprise to his fans. On his birthday, Roshan announced his next film with Deepika Padukone, 'Fighter'. This will be the first time when Hrithik and Deepika will be sharing screen space.



Hrithik took his Twitter account and shared the teaser with a caption, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand." In the teaser, Hrithik can be heard talking about the nation.

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

While Deepika wrote, "Dreams really do come true... #Fighter #SiddharthAnand @hrithikroshan #Marflix."





Earlier, Deepika hinted us about this double celebration on her birthday by replying to Roshan's Bday wish, "Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!" along with emojis of a champagne bottle with popping cork and clinking glasses.

Thank You so much HR!❤️



Thank You so much HR!❤️



Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!🍰🍾🥂@iHrithik https://t.co/oD2belXkVi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

Roshan further wrote in his post, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you, Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

The spy-thriller will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and is set to go on floors this year and will be a 2022 release on the big screen.