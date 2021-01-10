Sussanne Khan special wish on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday: 'Warmest part of life'

Hrithik Roshan turned a year older and on his special day, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan had a sweet message for her Rye.



Calling him the warmest parts of life, Sussanne took to Instagram to post a video message. ''Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds'', Khan captioned the post.

The video featured several memorable moments between Hrithik and their children Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan. Both Sussanne and Hrithik are doting parents and both have been co-parenting their kids after their divorce in 2014.

Khan never shies away to praise Hrithik as an excellent dad. Before this, on the occasion of Father's Day, she had posted the special moments of their family and wrote, "When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’ Happy daddy’s day Rye u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye."



Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000. However, in 2014, the couple headed for divorce and parted ways.