Howie Mandel refuses to apologise for joke about Sofía Vergara's single status: She doesn’t need my help

TV personality Howie Mandel is not backing down from his joke about actress Sofia Vergara that he made during a recent episode of talent reality show America's Got Talent. On Tuesday, Mandel had humorously remarked about Vergara's search for new bachelors following her divorce with actor Joe Manganiello earlier this year. Now, while speaking to Extra, he clarified that while he playfully teased about playing matchmaker, he believes Sofía doesn't require his assistance due to her remarkable qualities.

"I think everybody watching who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofía. I don’t think, Sofía, to be honest… she doesn’t need my help. She really doesn't," he said.

He then went on to praise her and even suggested the idea of finding her a match by the end of the season, letting America vote.

"I believe that she'll be fending them off. I mean, she is a great friend, a brilliant person, businessperson, a powerhouse, an amazing sense of humour. She checks every box, so whoever ends up with Sofía is going to be really, really lucky. Let’s try and do it by the end of the season. We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote," he added.

Ignoring some online criticism, Mandel defended his comments, highlighting that Sofía herself had a positive reaction to the joke and found it amusing. He emphasised his respect for her as a friend and colleague. He playfully suggested they'd be accepting submissions from potential suitors and joked about swiping left or right.

What had Howie Mandel said about Sofia Vergara?

During the episode, Mandel had advised a ventriloquist contestant to seek eligible bachelors like Sofía, to which she responded positively.

"I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now," he said.

Host Terry Crews intervened, saying: "No, we're not doing that here!"

