/How Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is the only one in the world: History of old mine diamond

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially engaged. And the entire world is not calm. On August 26, the pop superstar shared dreamy photos from her proposal, dropping what may just be the biggest news of the year. Since the couple made their engagement official on Instagram, the internet hasn’t stopped swooning over the pictures, the flowers, and of course, the dazzling diamond ring.

The power couple is now set to tie the knot soon, and while fans eagerly await their wedding day, let’s take a closer look at the stunning piece of jewellery now shining on Taylor’s hand.

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Old mine-cut diamonds

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple captioned their post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” In the pictures, the ‘’Lover'' singer proudly flaunts her massive engagement ring, a one-of-a-kind creation designed by Kelce in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Kelce got down on one knee with a ring featuring an old mine brilliant-cut diamond, set in 18k yellow gold. The antique diamond, estimated to weigh around 8 carats, instantly stole the spotlight.

What makes this ring truly unique is its vintage character. The old mine cut, popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, has a distinct cushion-like shape. The rare and timeless diamond was surely for the one who is the most unique among all. For those who are wondering what is old mine cut diamond is, then continue to read.

What is an old mine-cut diamonds?

Just like its name suggests, these diamonds are sourced from and cut in old mines. Unlike modern diamonds, the old ones were cut by hand. Often called an old mine cut, this diamond cut was popular from the early 1700s to the late 1800s. They originated in India’s and Brazil’s historic diamond mines during the 1700s. Back then, the old mines were the primary sources of diamonds. India’s Golconda mines, in present-day Andhra Pradesh, were the first major source of diamonds for centuries. Historic gems like the Koh-i-Noor and the Hope Diamond came from this region. After India, Brazil became the diamond hub.

The cut became especially popular in the Victorian (1837–1901) era.

Why is the diamond so unique?