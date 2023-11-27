Hopeless fame Hong Sa Bin to enlist for military service after winning Best New Actor award

Renowned actor Hong Sa Bin, who recently won the Best New Actor award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards for his remarkable performance in Song Joong Ki's film Hopeless, is now preparing to fulfil his mandatory military service, leaving fans both surprised and curious about this sudden decision.

His agency, SEM Company, confirmed the actor's impending enlistment, revealing that Hong Sa Bin is scheduled to join the military on December 19. Despite his budding career and recent accolades, the agency clarified that they opted not to postpone his military duties.

In a statement to Soompi, the agency elaborated on its decision-making process: "Hopeless received a great response, and [Hong Sa Bin] had the honour of being nominated for multiple awards. We worried a lot about when to set his enlistment date. It seemed like he shouldn’t put it off any longer... it might be better for him to go now and come back quickly, so that’s how the decision was made.”

Hong Sa Bin has emerged as a rising talent in the Korean entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his performances in films like Tune in for Love, Nobody's Lover, and the award-winning Hopeless. His presence in television series like A Bloody Lucky Day, Duty After School, and alongside Jun Ji Hyun in Jirisan further solidified his versatility and talent.

Following his recent triumph at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, where he clinched his first major award, Hong Sa Bin shared moments from the event on his Instagram. The actor posted photos alongside his co-star Song Joong Ki, expressing gratitude with the caption, “Thank you, love you, thank you.”