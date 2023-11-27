LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Hopeless fame Hong Sa Bin to enlist for military service after winning Best New Actor award

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Actor Hong Sa Bin, winner of Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, surprises fans with imminent military enlistment.

Renowned actor Hong Sa Bin, who recently won the Best New Actor award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards for his remarkable performance in Song Joong Ki's film Hopeless, is now preparing to fulfil his mandatory military service, leaving fans both surprised and curious about this sudden decision.

His agency, SEM Company, confirmed the actor's impending enlistment, revealing that Hong Sa Bin is scheduled to join the military on December 19. Despite his budding career and recent accolades, the agency clarified that they opted not to postpone his military duties.

In a statement to Soompi, the agency elaborated on its decision-making process: "Hopeless received a great response, and [Hong Sa Bin] had the honour of being nominated for multiple awards. We worried a lot about when to set his enlistment date. It seemed like he shouldn’t put it off any longer... it might be better for him to go now and come back quickly, so that’s how the decision was made.”

trending now

Hong Sa Bin has emerged as a rising talent in the Korean entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his performances in films like Tune in for Love, Nobody's Lover, and the award-winning Hopeless. His presence in television series like A Bloody Lucky Day, Duty After School, and alongside Jun Ji Hyun in Jirisan further solidified his versatility and talent.

Following his recent triumph at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, where he clinched his first major award, Hong Sa Bin shared moments from the event on his Instagram. The actor posted photos alongside his co-star Song Joong Ki, expressing gratitude with the caption, “Thank you, love you, thank you.”

The actor is yet to address the news of his upcoming military enlistment on social media.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas reveals how Satyajit Ray influenced his early career

Parambrata Chatterjee marries activist-singer Piya Chakraborty in Kolkata, see pics

Taylor Swift poses with the family of the fan who died at her concert in Rio de Janeiro

Topics