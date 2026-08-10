Almost three decades after Tupac Shakur was killed in Las Vegas, the long-running investigation has moved to the court. The rapper was fatally shot in 1996. As per reports, jury selection began on Monday in the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips. He was arrested in 2023 and charged with murder with a deadly weapon. Davis, now 63, has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution contends that he helped organise the attack and supplied the weapon used during the drive-by shooting. If convicted, Davis could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case is being heard in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, with Judge Carli Kierny presiding.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jury selection is expected to take several days before opening statements and witness testimony begin.

What happened to Tupac Shakur?

On September 7, 1996, Tupac was in Las Vegas to watch heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson fight Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand. After Tyson won the bout, Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight left the venue in a black BMW.

During the journey, a white Cadillac pulled alongside the vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip, and gunfire was exchanged. The rapper suffered severe injuries, including damage to his right lung. He remained on life support for six days before dying on September 13, 1996. He was 25 at the time of his death.

The murder within no time became one of the most closely watched unsolved cases in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Davis' connection to the case

According to reports, prosecutors believe that the shooting followed a confrontation at the MGM Grand involving Shakur, Knight and Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, Davis’ nephew and a member of the South Side Compton Crips.

Authorities allege Tupac and members of his entourage assaulted Anderson after the boxing match. Prosecutors believe the incident triggered a retaliatory attack later that night.

Davis was among the people travelling in the white Cadillac when it pulled up beside Shakur’s BMW, according to the reports.

Investigators have long considered Anderson a possible gunman, but he was never charged in connection with Shakur’s murder. Anderson died in 1998 in an unrelated gang shooting in Compton, California.

The other men believed to have been inside the Cadillac that night, Deandrae “Freaky” Smith and Terry “Bubble Up” Brown, have also died.

Now, Davis is the only surviving person from the Cadillac who is facing prosecution.

About Tupac Shakur