Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Late self-made millionaire and one of the most successful hip-hop legends, Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The honour was given to the late rapper 27 years after his death.



The rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of 2Pac and explained how it was always his dream to receive a star in Hollywood. “From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theatre at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” she said.



“Now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world. Today, we’re not just honouring a star in the ground. But we’re honouring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams comes true,” she added.



The 2,758th star receiver, Tupac was selected to receive an award in 2013 but The Walk of Fame waited for his family to select a date.



According to sources, he'll soon have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed after him as well.

History of 2Pac 2Pac (Tupac), often considered a symbol of rebellion, died in 1996 at the age of just 25 leaving his 5-year art legacy behind. His career as a singer came to an end because of gunshot wounds related to gang violence. His short-lived music career didn’t stop him from selling more than 75 million records globally. These included the diamond-certified album All Eyez on Me, which is booming again now on social media along with other hits including California Love (Remix), I Ain’t Mad at Cha and How Do U Want It. He was also a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.



Also known as Makaveli, Tupac was born in East Harlem, New York. The late American artist was born under the name Lesane Parish Crooks. His mother Afeni Shakur decided to change his name when he was only one year old. He was named Tupac Shakur Amaru in honour of the Inca warrior and Peruvian rebel who led an indigenous revolution in colonial times. A huge influence on artists Allen Hughes, who directed the FX documentary Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur said,"Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion – a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara and an inspiration to other activists today."



Dear Mama talks about the story of the rapper’s mother, Afeni Shakur, as a female leader in the Black Panther Party.



“The world feels Tupac’s message,” Hughes said about Shakur, “Not so bad for a little Black boy from Harlem, right?"



Today, 2Pac has more than 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2010, Shakur’s estate earned $3.5 million; a chunk of the money has come from licenses in a list of films, TV shows and video games.



His Facebook page has over 20 million likes, and there were over 220,000 mentions of Tupac on Twitter within the past 24 hours alone. Before his career as a singer-rapper took off, Shakur served as a backup dancer in the hip-hop group, Digital Underground.



In 1992, he branched out as an actor. He was the star of the film Juice, which made around $20 million in the box office. He then starred alongside Janet Jackson in 1993 in the romantic drama Poetic Justice, which made over $27 million.

