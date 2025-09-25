Alice in Borderland season 3 is set to premiere on Sept 25, 2025. The highly acclaimed show piqued the audience's excitement for its third season. Ever since the trailer was dropped, the fans haven't been able to keep calm. The show has garnered popularity for its first two seasons, which have received huge numbers and positive reviews.

The third season is here, but before watching the show, we suggest taking a quick rewind of the first and second seasons.

Alice in Borderland Season 1: Plot & where to watch it?

Released in 2020, the first season of the show was a big hit, receiving high attention from the audience for its storyline, mysterious gameplay, and plot twists that had fans gripped throughout. The first season centred around the ultimate gamer, Arisu, along with his friends, who find themselves in a bizarre place in Tokyo. All of them took part in dangerous games, leading them to survival.

Where to watch: Netflix

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Plot & where to watch it?

Released in 2022, the second season continues the plot of the first season, in which Arisu, stuck in that strange world, met a young woman named Usagi, who was navigating the games alone. Both of them came up with an idea to hold each other together and set out to unravel the mystery. Along with the first season, the second season also succeeded in acquiring positive reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Where to watch: Netflix

More about Alice in Borderland Season 3

Five years of the show, Alice in Borderland, has a huge fan following with people going crazy over insane plot twists. Talking about the plot of season 3, it will most probably start with the duo, Usagi and Arisu, stuck in a tough situation, and how they will figure out their way to pull themselves out of the deadly game. It is guaranteed that, just like both seasons, the newly released season will not disappoint the audience.