/Alice in Borderland season 3: Release date, cast, plot and where to watch

Alice in Borderland is coming back with season 3 with new plot twist, game and mystery. On Tuesday (July 8), the makers announced the release date with a new teaser. Read all the details of the upcoming season here.
After much wait, Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland is back with season 3. The long-awaited third season of the global hit show, adapted from Haro Aso’s popular manga, is finally here, and audiences couldn’t be more excited.
The time has come to return to the Borderland with Arisu and Usagi. The show, which set a high standard with its previous seasons, has once again teased fans with a haunting teaser as viewers gear up for another speedy season full of twists, drama, and mystery as the players get stuck in Borderland, a place between life and death.
On Tuesday (July 8), Netflix officially announced that Alice in Borderland Season 3 will premiere on September 25, 2025.
The story of Season 3 picks up right where it left off in the previous season. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the newly unveiled teaser shows Usagi and Arisu in a troubling situation after once again being pulled into the deadly game. The teaser also showcases some of the newly announced cast members: Tetsu, blue-haired Rei and Kazuya.
After Usagi is abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the perilous "Borderland" to save her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen "Joker" stage in a desperate bid to find a way back to their original world.
Based on the manga Alice in Borderland by Haro Aso, the show stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, along with an exciting lineup of new and returning actors.
Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Kento Kaku, and more stars join actors Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma.