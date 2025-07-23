/Can't get over All of Us Are Dead? Watch these mind-blowing shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

All of Us Are Dead is returning with season 2, and if you're a fan of this zombie thriller, here are some other mind-blowing shows, like Alice in Borderland and 3 Body Problem, that you should definitely watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Streaming on: Netflix
The Korean zombie thriller, All of Us Are Dead, is set to return with a thrilling second season. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that the second season of its popular show is now in production. While fans still have to wait for season 2, here are the other mind-blowing shows that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Streaming on: Netflix
The thrilling and gripping Japanese show. Based on Haro Aso’s manga series of the same name, the show revolves around a group of people who are transported to another world, where they have to play the games to survive.
Streaming on: Netflix
Netflix's science fiction is based on Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past book series. The show tells the story of a human scientist who learns about the alien invasion that will take place in the future. The show is tech-centred. The show stars Benedict Wong, Rosalind Chao, Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham and Eiza González, among others
Streaming on: Netflix
From legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology series that tells eight horrific and spine-chilling tales. The show stars Lize Johnston, Kevin Keppy and Ben Barnes among others.
Streaming on: Prime Video
The show was a poignant social commentary on patriarchy. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary, a cop in Delhi, who is still trying to prove his mark, gets involved in a high-profile case of a failed assassination of a journalist. Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was an instant hit. Season 2 of the show has also been released, and it was a huge hit.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
Asur is a highly acclaimed Indian show that blends mythology with today's world of crime with mystery and drama. The suspense thriller revolves around two forensic experts, Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti), who are on a mission to nab a serial killer who is committing heinous crimes.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Based on the William Gibson novel of the same name, the show starred Chloe Grace Moretz as Flynee Fisher, who is struggling in her own life until she finds the link with an alternate reality. As per the official logline, the series “centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.”