/Best live-action anime adaptations that you can't miss: Alice in Borderland, One Piece and more

In the last few decades, anime is no longer limited to Japan, but has become a global mainstream phenomenon, with audiences of all ages and from across the world enjoying the enchanting stories with gripping characters and breathtaking visuals. However, anime is no longer limited to just animation; many stories have inspired live-action adaptations that have exceeded audience expectations and become massive hits.

For all the anime lovers out there, we’ve curated a list of live-action adaptations you can watch on various OTT platforms:

One Piece

The Japanese anime series One Piece is a huge hit with over a thousand of episodes and is among one of the popular manga comic stories. In 2023, the live-action adaptation of the show was released, and it was a massive hit, becoming one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The series revolves around the adventures of Luffy, who wants to become the next king of pirates. The story is full of adventures, drama, frights and a lot of entertainment.

Alice in Borderland

This Netflix series is one of the most successful live-action anime adaptations. Based on Haro Aso’s manga, the show received widespread critical acclaim for being a faithful adaptation. The sci-fi survival thriller revolves around a group of people who are mysteriously transported to a different world, where they must play deadly games to survive. Season 3 of the show is set to release in September.

Rurouni Kenshin - The Final

The story of the samurai has captured hearts in every format. The live-action adaptation does justice to fans of both the original anime and manga. The franchise has become a major hit with several entertaining sequels available on Netflix. The synopsis of the show reads,''Before he was a protector, Kenshin was a fearsome assassin known as Battosai. But when he meets the gentle Tomoe Yukishiro, his story begins to change.''

Death Note

Death Note is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed anime series. Over the years, the manga has been adapted into several live-action films and shows. While some adaptations received great praise, others failed to impress audiences. One of the most acclaimed versions is the 2006 film, which can be bought or rented on Amazon Video and Microsoft Store, as it’s not currently available for streaming. However, other adaptations are available to watch on Netflix and other streaming platforms.

From Me To You: Kimi Ni Todoke