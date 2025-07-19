Best Japanese psychological thriller dramas on OTT - Alice in Wonderland to Death Note

From gripping Alice in Wonderland to the thrilling series Death Note, take a look at the best Japanese shows available on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Episodes: 8
If you're a fan of shows like Squid Game, this one is a must-watch. The story follows a group of strangers who are mysteriously transported to a parallel world, where they must compete in deadly games to survive. Full of suspense and psychological tension, it keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.
Episodes: 16
With thrill, suspense and survival, the show revolves around a young man, Hibiki Mamiya, who is a car mechanic and is living with his girlfriend. However, destiny has other plans as he accidentally slides off a tunnel and gets trapped. When he makes his way out of it, he faces another world, which is completely changed. How he finds his girlfriend makes the rest of the story.
Episodes: 11
The live-action mini-series version of the anime is grossing and worth watching. Starring Masataka Kubota, Kento Yamazaki, and Mio Yūki, the movie revolves around Light Yagami, an ordinary university student, who receives a Death Note, which changes his life forever.
Episodes: 24
A fantastic movie with magnificent animation and a gripping story. The two seasons of the show revolve around a little boy, who is the son of a prostitute and attends Mariachi Elementary, where he develops a friendship with another boy, who is the son of a professional musician.
Episode: 20
The mini-series revolves around newlyweds Nana and Shota, who move into a new apartment, where things take a dark turn as they get involved in a murder case that takes place at the apartment.
Episode: 10
The remake of a Korean drama, the show is set around two timelines and revolves around a series of murders and two detectives, who communicate with each other and solve the crime.
Episode: 11
Based on a manga series, the show revolves around Nao, who finds herself participating in the mysterious Liar Game, where players have to lie to each other to win a huge sum of money.
With mystery, thriller and drama, the show revolves around a journalist, Anna Matsuda, who is a dedicated journalist. The synopsis of the show reads,''A dedicated journalist doggedly pursues the truth about a government corruption scandal even as powerful enemies seek to neutralize her reporting.''