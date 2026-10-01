/Wednesday Season 3 wraps filming as Netflix unveils new Jenna Ortega look

Wednesday has become one of Netflix’s most-loved series, with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic Wednesday Addams winning a huge fan following around the world. Now, the streaming platform has given fans another reason to look forward to the next chapter, unveiling a new look at Ortega from Season 3 while confirming that filming for the highly anticipated season has officially wrapped.

New look of Jenna Ortega from season 3 unveiled

The official Instagram page of Netflix and Wednesday Netflix shared a new look of Jenna Ortega's new look from season 3 of the series. Along with the look of the actress, the caption read, "Season 3 production has met its grave." The image shows Wednesday sitting at a typewriter, maintaining the dark and composed look that has become synonymous with the character.

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Netizens flooded the comment section expressing excitement, and one user wrote, “Finally! And right on time, during spooky season!!!” Another user wrote, “Yay, we are getting closer!!” Please wenclair." "I can't wait to see Wednesday reunite with Enid in this season, Ophelia, The Addams Family", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "I can't wait to see Season 3, even though the first season will remain the best no matter what. @netflix #percyisinnocent #savepercyhyneswhite #xavierthorpe #bringbackpercy."

While Netflix has not revealed the full storyline, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have previously indicated that the new season will explore more of Wednesday’s world and the Addams family. The arrival of Ophelia is also expected to expand the family history introduced toward the end of Season 2.

All about Wednesday

Wednesday is a popular supernatural mystery comedy streaming series on Netflix centred on the iconic Addams Family character, Wednesday Addams. The main character is portrayed by Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Addams is a sharp-witted, sarcastic, and deadpan teen.

After getting expelled from her regular high school for retaliating against bullies, she attends Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for supernatural outcasts like vampires, werewolves, and sirens. Apart from Jenna Ortega, the series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Emma Myers (Enid), and Gwendoline Christie (Larissa Weems).