/Wednesday season 3 cast addition: THIS famous Game of Thrones star joins the madness

Wednesday Season 3 is going to be more thrilling! As the world awaits a return to Nevermore Academy in season 3 to witness Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday adventure, this time she will have to face even more enemies, most notably, her own aunt Ophelia, played by actress Eva Green. As the world of Wednesday continues to expand, the makers have announced a new set of cast members who will play key roles in the upcoming season.

Season 3 officially began filming in Ireland in February 2026. Like the past seasons, it will be shot in Dublin and other parts of Ireland.

Wednesday season 3: Who are the new joinees?

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The third season has added three guest stars: Game of Thrones fame Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy (known for Brats), and Ted Lasso star James Lance. More information about their roles has been kept under wraps. Speaking about the new additions, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar previously told Tudum, “This season, we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don’t say you weren’t warned.''

These three join the previously announced new cast members: Eva Green, who will play Morticia’s sister Aunt Ophelia, along with Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer.

Who has survived in season 2?

Although season 2 was considered less entertaining compared to the first, it still set the stage for a much more thrilling third season. The introduction of Aunt Ophelia, who is unexpectedly not on Wednesday’s side, raises the stakes significantly.

Here's the list of characters who are coming back

Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago

Victor Dorobantu as Thing.

When is Wednesday season 3 coming?

Production has already begun, and Season 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2027, likely during the summer or fall.

What happens in Season 3?