/New Friday OTT Releases (April 10, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, Thrash– 5 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action film is inspired by the real lives of Mumbai gangsters Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara, as mentioned in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot follows Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), a sharpshooter who falls in love with Afshan (Triptii Dimri), as she seeks his help to take revenge on gangster Jalal (Avinash Tiwary) for murdering her husband.