/New Friday OTT Releases (April 10, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, Thrash– 5 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

This Friday’s OTT releases offer a wonderful mix of genres, from gripping crime dramas and tense survival thrillers to heartfelt emotional tales. From Tu Yaa Main to O'Romeo and Thrash, these new contents are sure to sort out your upcoming weekend binge list.
The latest OTT releases promise an amazing lineup for viewers. Take a look at the compiled list, which includes tense survival dramas, detailed crime stories, and emotional content.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bejoy Nambiar’s survival thriller stars Shanaya Kapoor as Avani Shah and Adarsh Gourav as Maruti Kadam. Their lives take a drastic turn when they get trapped in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action film is inspired by the real lives of Mumbai gangsters Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara, as mentioned in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot follows Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), a sharpshooter who falls in love with Afshan (Triptii Dimri), as she seeks his help to take revenge on gangster Jalal (Avinash Tiwary) for murdering her husband.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film centres on Sohrab Handa (Vinay Pathak), a charismatic yet abusive man who is killed during a party. The narrative explores the mystery behind his murder and the identity of the killer.
Where to watch: Netflix
An American thriller written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, starring Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, and Whitney Peak. The film follows a group of survivors navigating a flooded coastal town as they fight to escape deadly sharks that have overrun the area.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This four-part series follows the life of Malcolm, who is now a father himself, and is reluctantly pulled back into the chaos of his eccentric family. The star-studded sitcom features Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Vaughan Murrae, and more.