Veteran actor Vincent Pastore, who became a household name through his portrayal of Salvatore Bonpensiero in The Sopranos, has reportedly died at the age of 80. Friends and colleagues remembered him as a warm, generous actor, sharing tributes, whose impact extended beyond the screen. Beyond the HBO series, he appeared in films including Goodfellas, Carlito's Way and Awakenings.

What is the main cause of death of Vincent Pastore?

Pastore's death was reportedly announced after his body was discovered Saturday in his Bronx residence by a neighbour. Pastore's manager had not heard from him for three days, according to a family friend, and the actor's driver had last spoken to him on the phone Friday night.

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He had not been heard from for three days before his body was found unresponsive. Circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated. Confirming his death in a statement, his manager, Robert Attermann, said, "To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable 'Big P***y', but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more." "For me, losing Vinny is deeply personal. Over more than three decades, I had the honour of watching not only his remarkable career but also the incredible person he was. I will miss his friendship, his loyalty, his humour, and his heart," he added.

Fans and celebrities pay tribute to Vincent Pastore

Soon after the news of Vincent Pastore's death spread, his co-stars from the acclaimed HBO series paid tribute to the actor. Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano, wrote, "A wonderful actor, a kind and loving man. It was an honour to know you and work with you."

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr Jennifer Melfi, wrote, "Such a funny & charming man… just a beautiful soul. Absolutely heartbreaking."

Joe Pantoliano, who played Ralph Cifaretto, wrote, "God bless him. He made it to 80. Vin and I were never actually on set together, but through our Sopranos family I got to know him over the years. I always liked him. He had this incredible appetite for the business, and he never lost that spark. That always made me smile. My heart goes out to his family, his friends and everyone who loved him. Rest easy, Vin."

Stevie Van Zandt, who played Silvio Dante, wrote on X, "Another irreplaceable brother gone. It never gets any easier. Travel well, Vincenzo."

Fans too shared several clips of the actor, paying tribute to him. One user wrote, “Rest easy Vincent Pastore.”

Another user wrote, "Remembering Vincent Pastore (1946–2026). Best known for his unforgettable performance as Salvatore "Big P***y" Bonpensiero in The Sopranos. Rest in peace."

"RIP Vincent Pastore. He was great as Maximus Giambetti on #GH #GeneralHospital", wrote the third user.

All about Vincent Pastore

Born in 1946, in New York, during his early days, Vincent Pastore served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Managed local clubs for nearly 30 years before starting his professional acting career in his forties. Played small parts in iconic crime films like Goodfellas (1990) and Carlito's Way (1993) before portraying mobster Angelo Ruggiero in the 1996 HBO movie Gotti.