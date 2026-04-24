/Top Gun franchise to return to the big screen on its 40th anniversary

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, Paramount Pictures is all set to bring back the original and sequel on the big screen for a special one-week-only theatrical run. Beginning 15 May in India, a new generation of moviegoers and longtime fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the high-octane spectacle in theatres again.

A class of elite, hot shot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best. Tom Cruise stars as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the iconic 1986 blockbuster that defined a generation.

The re-release will be paired with Top Gun: Maverick—which earned over $1.5B at the worldwide box office and was the #1 movie of 2022 and highest-grossing film in Paramount Pictures’ history—creating a must-see, back-to-back theatrical event that brings together two of the most celebrated aviation films of all time.

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In Top Gun: Maverick, after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun stars Tom Cruise in the leading role, with Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan and Tom Skerritt also appearing in supporting roles. The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with Tom Cruise reprising his starring role as the naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The ensemble cast also features Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Paramount Pictures India is all set to re-release Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in Indian cinemas on 15th May 2026 for one week only.