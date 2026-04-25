/The White Lotus Season 4: Helena Bonham Carter’s role to be recast after exit? Here’s what we know

The fourth season of The White Lotus is currently in filming process and fans are eagerly waiting for the black-comedy drama. However, it is creating buzz after report of actress Helena Bonhan Carter is not longer part of the show and plans of recasting her role. Let's delve in to know more.

Why is Helena Bonham Carter no longer part of The White Lotus season 4?

As per the report of Deadline, Helena Bonham Carter has departed the show, and the makers have confirmed that her character is being reworked during early filming. An HBO spokesperson has said in a statement, "With filming just underway on season 4 of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set."

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“The role has subsequently been thought about, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon,” the statement continued. The Hollywood actress is yet to make an official statement in regard to this.

All about The White Lotus

The White Lotus is basically about the dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, the staff and the locale of a resort, which are unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation.

Each season features a different cast. The first season was in Hawaii, the second happened in Italy and the third was in Thailand.